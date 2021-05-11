Tirupati hospital tragedy: Jagan announces Rs 10L ex gratia to bereaved families

As many as 11 patients, who were on ventilator support, died due to low pressure in the medical oxygen supply at the hospital.

By ANI|   Published: 11th May 2021 6:16 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for families of patients who died at Tirupati’s Ruia Hospital due to low pressure oxygen.

The CM had expressed grief over the incident at the hospital. He also ordered a probe and sought a detailed report from officials concerned. 

“Reasons for the incident must be identified and steps should be taken to ensure that no such incidents occur again,” Reddy said. 

He further ordered to monitor the situation at every hospital in the state round the clock. He directed officials to give special focus on the management of oxygen systems in hospitals besides oxygen collection and supply.

