Tisca Chopra: ‘Taare Zaameen Par’ started a conversation about inclusion

Mumbai, Dec 21 : The Aamir Khan-film Taare Zameen Par released 13 years ago on this day. Actress Tisca Chopra, who played a pivotal role, recalls how the film started a conversation about inclusion and sensitised parents towards the uniqueness of their children.

Tisca posted behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram where she is seen with Aamir and other cast members.

“The joy of being part of a piece of storytelling that not just changed the narrative of education in the country, started a conversation about inclusion and sensitised parents toward the uniqueness of their children,” she stated.

Directed by Aamir Khan, the film revolves around an eight-year-old dyslexic child, played by Darsheel Safary. He fails in academics and is sent to a boarding school by his father. The boy’s new art teacher suspects he is dyslexic and helps him to overcome the disability.

Tisca last month made her debut as director with the short film Rubaru, which she has co-written with her husband, Captain Sanjay Chopra. The screenplay has been penned by Namrata Shenoy.

