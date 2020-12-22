Tisca Chopra: ‘Taare Zaameen Par’ started a conversation about inclusion

By IANS|   Published: 22nd December 2020 5:55 am IST

Mumbai, Dec 21 : The Aamir Khan-film Taare Zameen Par released 13 years ago on this day. Actress Tisca Chopra, who played a pivotal role, recalls how the film started a conversation about inclusion and sensitised parents towards the uniqueness of their children.

Tisca posted behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram where she is seen with Aamir and other cast members.

“The joy of being part of a piece of storytelling that not just changed the narrative of education in the country, started a conversation about inclusion and sensitised parents toward the uniqueness of their children,” she stated.

Directed by Aamir Khan, the film revolves around an eight-year-old dyslexic child, played by Darsheel Safary. He fails in academics and is sent to a boarding school by his father. The boy’s new art teacher suspects he is dyslexic and helps him to overcome the disability.

READ:  Punjab pugilist wins gold in Cologne championship

Tisca last month made her debut as director with the short film Rubaru, which she has co-written with her husband, Captain Sanjay Chopra. The screenplay has been penned by Namrata Shenoy.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 22nd December 2020 5:55 am IST
Back to top button