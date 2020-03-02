TMC MPs stage protest in Parliament premises over Delhi violence

A+ A-

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Monday staged a silent protest, wearing blindfolds, near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament over the recent North-East Delhi

violence.

TMC MPs were seen with a black blindfold and also putting their fingers on lips to protest against the government.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who was also a part of the protest, said: “Our protest was symbolic. By wearing this (black cloth) around our eyes, we wanted to say that this government is really blind as to what is happening. The police were blind. It stood and watched. We put fingers on our lips to show that this government is silent and does not speak when it matters.”

“Prime Minister always doing Mann Ki Baat and Home Minister talks about everything that is none of his business. But for something like this where people lost their lives in Delhi they have not come out. They have really failed this country. They failed us nationally and internationally. It is a matter of shame,” she told ANI.

At least 46 people have died in the violence that raged in North-East Delhi recently.

The Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs including 41 cases under the Arms Act. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained by police.