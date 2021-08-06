TMREIS: Applications invited to fill 840 junior lecturer posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) has issued recruitment notification to fill 840 junior lecturer posts in 111 Telangana Minorities Residential Junior Colleges.

As per the notification, the candidates must hold a post-graduation degree or equivalent in the relevant subject from a UGC recognized institution with a percentage not be less than 50 percent. They must also have B.Ed. or equivalent degree.

The candidates must also carry experience of not less than three years in handling classes XI and XII.

Apart from educational qualifications, the candidates must also satisfy age limits. They must be in the age group of 18-44 years.

Selection procedure

Candidates have to submit applications at the DMWO office of the respective districts. In Hyderabad, the DMWO office is located in Hajj House, Nampally.

The selections of the candidates will be done based on marks secured in written test and personal interview. The written test will be conducted on August 23.

The written test is of 100 marks whereas, interview carries 50 marks. In the written test, there will be three sections, general studies, pedagogy and subject.

Sections Marks General studies 25 Pedagogy 25 Subject 50

The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs. 27, 000 per month.

List of posts

Out of 840 vacant posts, 441 are in 35 girls’ junior colleges and the rest is in 28 boys’ junior colleges.

Below is the list of number of subject-wise vacancies

English: 111 Urdu: 111 Telugu: 111 Maths: 80 Physics: 63 Chemistry: 63 Botany: 63 Zoology: 63 History: 31 Economics: 48 Civics: 48 Commerce: 48

In girls’ colleges, only women lecturers will be appointed.

Interested candidates can seek more details by contacting Mr. Asad at his cellphone number 9391160364. Details can also be obtained on WhatsApp (WhatsApp number: 9573478097).