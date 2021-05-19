TMREIS schools at Bahadurpura, Adilabad, Kohir urgently offer admissions for boys, girls

Hyderabad: The benchmark TMREIS residential schools and colleges at Bahadurpura, Adilabad and Kohir urgently seeks applications from minority students – boys and girls. The last date of submitting online admission forms is May 20, 2021.

The residential schools and colleges under TMREIS were set up to improve the educational standard of the minorities in Telangana State. The latest curriculum for minority students shall include science and technology to better their future economic prospects.

Along with English, the students shall also be taught Urdu – as first language – ethics and other subjects. These schools and colleges shall also provide free stay and food to the students.

TMREIS residential schools and colleges in Telangana state have become a benchmark for other such schools across the country.

No entrance exam shall be held this year. The last date for submitting online admission form is May 20, 2021.

The admissions’ informations in TMREIS schools in Bahadurpura, Adilabad and Khoir are as under:

Bahadurpura, Hyderabad:

Residential School for Girls – Bahadurpura offers admissions from 5th class till Intermediate (MPC and BPC)

For admission visit: tmreis.telangana.gov.in or

Contact Principal Dr. Minhaj Fatima:

7331170794

Adilabad:

Minority Residential School and College for Girls, Bangariguda Adilabad urgently seeks application for admission from Minority student from 5th class upto Inter 1st year (MPC – BPC).

For admission, visit: tmreis.telangana.gov.in

or contact Principal (Smt) Padmaja:

917331170837 / 918500215386

Kohir:

Minority Residential Girls School, Kohir has 30 seats for Muslim girls in 5th class.

For admission visit: tmreis.telangana.gov.in or

Contact Head Mistress Aaliya Farida:

7995057962