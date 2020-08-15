TN adds 5,860 fresh Covid cases, tally 332,105

Chennai, Aug 15 : Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 5,860 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 332,105, health officials said.

As many as 5,246 more people were discharged from various healthcare facilities, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 272,251.

The number of active cases in the state went up to 54,213, whereas the overall death toll in the state stood at 5,651 with 127 more fatalities, officials added.

Chennai continued to top the Covid-19 infection chart as 1,179 more people tested positive for the virus, taking the state capital’s tally to 115,444.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.