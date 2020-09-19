TN announces policies for cybersecurity, blockchain, AI

Chennai, Sep 19 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday announced new government policies related to cybersecurity, blockchain technology and artificial intelligence.

Palaniswami made the announcement while participating in a CII ‘Connect 2020’ conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) through videoconference.

The state government has been offering many online services and protecting the network from hacker attacks, for which the government formulated the Tamil Nadu Cybersecurity Policy 2020.

The Tamil Nadu Blockchain Policy 2020 has been launched on the use of blockchain technology in the state, an official statement said.

Similarly, the Tamil Nadu Safe and Ethical Artificial Intelligence Policy 2020 has been launched vis-a-vis online services offered to the people.

