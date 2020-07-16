TN BJP demands action against Karuppar Koottam under NSA

The protest was led by BJP's Tamil Nadu President L. Murugan in front of his residence here while other leaders and members protested outside their homes across the state.

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 16th July 2020 5:20 pm IST
bjp

Chennai: Members of the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP on Thursday held a demonstration demanding action against the YouTube channel Karuppar Koottam under the National Security Act (NSA) for its allegedly obscene video about Tamil god Murugan and the prayer ‘Kanda Shasti Kavacham sung in his praise.

They held the pictures of Hindu god Murugan, son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi.

According to BJP leader Murugan, all those associated with the Karuppar Koottam YouTube channel should be arrested and booked under NSA for hurting Hindu sentiments.

Murugan said the purpose of the video was to create social unrest and law and order problems in the state.

He also demanded a ban on all anti-Hindu YouTube channels including Karuppar Koottam.

Source: IANS
IndiaPolitics
