By News Desk 1 Published: 15th September 2020 9:13 pm IST
TN clears medical seats quota for govt school students

Chennai, Sep 15 : The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a Bill to provide 7.5 per cent reservation for students from government schools within the current reservation in undergraduate medical courses.

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami moved the Bill, which was passed by voice vote.

The provisions of the new law are applicable for medical, dental, Indian medicine and homeopathy streams.

The reservation is also application for admissions into private colleges.

However, the students have to pass the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Palaniswami said owing to the reservation, an additional 300 poor students would be benefitted.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

