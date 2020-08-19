TN CM gives Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia each to kin of those killed in landslide

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 19th August 2020 6:29 pm IST
Tamil Nadu CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs each to kin of deceased in Rajamala landslide

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of deceased in Rajamala landslide.

Financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each was also announced for the severely injured people in the landslide.

The death toll in the Rajamala landslide, which was triggered by torrential rains, rose to 62 after a nine-year-old boy’s body was recovered in the search operations in Pettimudi in Idukki district of Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government will ensure the rehabilitation of the families affected in the landslide.

Earlier, the district information office said two NDRF teams, a full unit of Idukki fire and rescue team, a team each from Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram and a team, which received special training are leading the rescue operations.

While Vijayan had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala triggered floods and landslides, which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.

Source: ANI




