TN CM greets Modi on his 70th birthday

Chennai, Sep 17 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

In his letter to Modi sent along with a flower bouquet, Palaniswami said: “On the joyous occasion of your birthday, I would like to convey my warm wishes to you for a wonderful year ahead.

“I pray that the Almighty may grant you many more years of good health and strength to serve our nation,” Palaniswami added.

Source: IANS

