By News Desk 1 Published: 21st September 2020 3:51 pm IST
TN CM launches seven more mobile ration shops

Chennai, Sep 21 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday flagged off seven more Amma mobile ration shops as part of the scheme’s expansion plan.

The mobile ration shops were flagged off at the state Secretariat as part of the state government’s plan to add 3,501 more such mobile outlets with an outlay of Rs 9.66 crore, so as to reach out to 537,315 ration card holders in 37 districts.

Presently, there are 48 mobile ration shops in the state, serving people in 277 villages and 27,420 card holders living in 54 streets in Chennai.

Palaniswami also launched supply of fortified rice under the public distribution system by given such grains to six ration card holders.

The rice is fortified with folic acid, iron, and B12 vitamins and will be supplied through ration shops in Trichy on a pilot basis.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

