TN CM to kickstart 2021 Assembly polls campaign on Saturday

Chennai, Dec 18 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator K. Palaniswami will kickstart the party’s 2021 election campaign on Saturday from his Edappadi Assembly constituency.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Palaniswami said he will start his 2021 Assembly poll campaign in Edappadi on Saturday after praying at the Chenraya Perumal Temple in Periyasoragai.

He said on Saturday, several Amma Mini Clinics are to be inaugurated in the constituency and party officials have requested him to start the election campaign at Periyasoragai in Salem district.

Palaniswami also said that all the parties that contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of AIADMK, including the BJP, are with his party.

The poll scene in Tamil Nadu is heating up. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, the founder of MNM party, has already started his campaign.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.