Posted By IANS Desk Published: 29th July 2020 3:58 am IST
TN corona count: 6,972 new infections, 4,707 cured

Chennai, July 28 : Tamil Nadu reported 6,972 fresh coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, said the State Health Department on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here the department said 6,972 people turned Covid positive taking the total tally till date to 227,688.

Around 4,707 people were discharged from various hospitals taking the total number of cured patients to 165,956.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 57,073.

The state recorded deaths of 88 patients taking the total toll till date to 3,659.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 11,379.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,107 persons testing positive for the virus and its total tally stands at 96,438. The active cases in the city are at 12,852 while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged in Chennai stood at 769.

