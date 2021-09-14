TN girl dies by suicide, a day after she appeared for NEET

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 14th September 2021 8:48 pm IST
TN girl dies by suicide, a day after she appeared for NEET
Suicide (Representative Image)

Jayamkondam: A day after she appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, a 17-year old girl died by suicide at a village near here, police said on Tuesday.

The girl, Kanimozhi, took the extreme step when her parents were away on Monday night and they returned home to find her hanging, a police official here said.

Daughter of a lawyer, Kanimozhi is the 16th medical aspirant from Tamil Nadu to end her life fearing outcome of the test, coupled with dejection that their dream to pursue medical education may not fructify.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
COVID-19: Kerala logs 15,876 fresh cases, 129 deaths

She appeared for the national test on Sunday and had told her parents that some questions were tough and that she was concerned about the outcome, he said adding “investigation is still on.”

Another official told PTI that police received information early today and the body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital and later handed over to the family.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button