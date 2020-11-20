TN Guv promulgates ordinance banning online gaming

Chennai, Nov 20 : Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday promulgated an ordinance banning online gaming in the state, and which also provides for fine and jail term for the violators.

Finding youngsters getting cheated and committing suicide and to protect the innocent citizens, the state government had submitted a proposal to Purohit to ban online gaming by promulgating an ordinance.

The ordinance bans persons who are wagering or betting in the cyber space using computers and other communication devices. Those who are found gaming will be punished with a fine of Rs 5,000 or be sentenced with six months’ jail term.

The people who open/keep common gaming house will be punished with a fine of Rs 10,000 and two years’ imprisonment.

The ordinace also provides for punishment for persons running companies which conduct online gaming by wagering and betting. It also bans electronic transfer of funds used for wagering or betting, or distributing prize money.

The ordinance was passed by amending the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1930), Chennai City Police Act, 1888 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1988) and Tamil Nadu District Police Act, 1859 (Tamil Nadu Act XXIV of 1859).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.