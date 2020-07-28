TN lockdown to be decided post meeting with officials

Chennai, July 28 : Tamil Nadu government will decide on extending the lockdown after Chief Minister K. Palaniswami holds a meeting with medical experts and district collectors, said officials.

The present lockdown comes to an end on July 31 and Palaniswami will be meeting the district collectors on Wednesday and the medical experts on Thursday.

While the total number of persons affected by coronavirus in the state has crossed 2.2 lakh the active cases after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 54,896 as on Monday.

The daily infection rate in the state hovers around 7,000 cases, the virus spread is more in the districts.

The virus spread in the state capital has been controlled to some extent and is hovering about 1,300 cases of new infections per day.

One view is that the lockdown may be extended further with relaxations in the restrictions.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.