TN Polls: DMK celebrating

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 2nd May 2021 4:15 pm IST
Chennai: DMK Party workers celebrating during the counting of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls result at their party head quarters ,in Chennai, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: DMK Party workers celebrating during the counting of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls result at their party head quarters ,in Chennai, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: DMK Party workers celebrating during the counting of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls result at their party head quarters ,in Chennai, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: DMK Party workers celebrating during the counting of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls result at their party head quarters ,in Chennai, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: DMK Party workers celebrate during the counting of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls result at their party headquarters, in Chennai, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: DMK Party workers celebrate during the counting day of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls result at their party headquarters, in Chennai, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button