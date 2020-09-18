TN reports 5,488 new Covid cases

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th September 2020 1:34 am IST
TN reports 5,488 new Covid cases

Chennai, Sep 18 : As many as 5,488 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the tally to 530,908, health officials said on Friday.

The state recorded 67 more deaths, pushing the toll to 8,685.

The number of infected children in the state between the age group 0-12 went up to 22,448.

Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 989 persons testing positive for the virus taking the total tally in the state capital to 153,616.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

