TN reports 6,986 new Covid cases, 85 deaths in 24 hours

In a statement issued here the department said, 6,986 persons turned Covid-19 patients in the state taking the total tally to 213,723.

The statement said a total of 85 patients died in the last 24 hours due to the virus, taking the death toll to 3,494 in the state.

As many as 64,129 swab samples were tested and the total tally of such tests as on date stands at 23,51,463.

A total number of 5,471 persons were discharged from various hospitals taking the total number of Covid-19 cured patients to 156,526.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 53,703.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 10,691.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,155 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 94,695. The active cases in the city stands at 13,744 while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged in Chennai stood at 1,315.

