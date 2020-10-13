To avoid overcrowding, DMRC conducts survey of commuter’s travel pattern

New Delhi, Oct 13 : The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is conducting an online survey to study the possibility of commuters planning their travel in flexible timings in order to avoid overcrowding in the Metro amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Tuesday.

The survey link will be available till October 27, 2020. It is aimed at collecting information from the Metro commuters on their ability or possibility to schedule their travel in off-peak hours so as to avoid the rush during morning and evening peak hours.

The questions of the survey are designed to cover the basic aspects of metro travel, such as the timings of travel, line utilisation, flexibility of planning the travel in non-peak hours, and whether the commuters have an option to work from home.

The inputs provided in this survey would help the Delhi Metro to understand the commuters’ requirements better and to further improve the services.

After the Delhi Metro resumed its full fledged services on September 12 with new norms and social distancing in place due to the ongoing to Covid-19 pandemic, the occupancy on Metro has been limited.

However, it has been observed that certain sections of the DMRC network have witnessed 100 per cent occupancy during morning and evening peak hours.

In view of this, the commuters are requested to ‘break the peak’ by staggering the travel timings to decongest the peak hours and avail the additional capacity available during off-peak hours for their own convenience and safety amid the pandemic.

–IANS

aka/arm