Today is last day for admission into various courses at MANUU

Hyderabad: The last date for admissions into the various undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is September 30. The admissions will be based on merit.

The various courses offered in the postgraduation are Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Translation Studies, Persian, Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Works, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Journalism, and Mass Communication besides M.Com and M.Sc(Mathematics).

The courses offered in the undergraduate are B.A, B.A (Hons)-JMC,B.Com, B.Sc, Bachelor of vocational courses in Medical Imaging Technology and Medical Laboratory Technology.

It was informed that courses in different languages are offered on the Lucknow campus as well.

Interested applicants can check the university website (click here) for online forms and e-prospectus.