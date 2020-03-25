Tokyo Olympics postponed for a year

Tokyo: In the wake of Corona Virus scare, Tokyo Olympics 2020 have been postponed till 2021.

This was announced by the PM of Japan Shinzo Abe. He informed that the leaders of the International Olympic Committee have decided to postpone the largest sports event till the next summer.

It may be noted that earlier Canada and Australia had already announced that they will not send their teams to the Olympics. After this announcement, the Olympics 2020 and Para Olympic Games have become doubtful.

Source: Siasat news

