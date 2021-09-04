Tollywood actor Krishnudu arrested in gambling case

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Krishnudu was arrested by the City police in connection with playing banned card games . He was caught red handed at Shilpa park villa which is located under the limits of Miyapur Police station by Madhapur SOT police .

The police have also arrested nine others including the king pin of the card game Peddi Raju.

They were taken to Miyapur police station by the police . However , the police kept the news as a top secret . Krishnudu acted in movies like Vinayakudu and others.