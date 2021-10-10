Tollywood actor Manchu Vishnu wins MAA elections

Hyderabad: The much awaited Movie Artists Association (MAA) election results are out and were held at Jubilee Hills Public schools in the city today . Actor Manchu Vishnu won with a clear majority over his arch rival Prakash Raj.

A total of 665 votes were polled in the elections. Several big wigs of the industry have cast their vote in the bitterly contested elections.

According to the sources Manchu Vishnu won the MAA election with a majority of 127 votes. Prakash Raj could able to secure 269 votes while Manchu Vishnu got 396 votes giving him a landslide victory.

Manchu Vishnu Panel:

Madala Ravi Vijayam asVice President

RaghubabuVijayam asGeneral Secretary

Shivabalaji

Vijayam asTreasurer Gautamraju Vijayam as Joint Secretary

On Sunday Megastar Chiranjeevi, Power Star Pawan Kalyan , veteran actors Nandamuri Balakrishna, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mohan Babu, Ramcharan , Roja, Ali, Jayaprada, Genelia Desouza, Giribabu, Akhil Akkineni, Nani and Priyamani cast their votes in the elections.