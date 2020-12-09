‘Too much democracy’: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant’s comment receives flak on social media

Niti Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant has invoked mass criticism over his comment that “too much democracy” is hampering tough reforms in India.

In a virtual event organized by Swarajya magazine, Kant can be heard saying “Tough reforms are very difficult in the Indian context, we have too much of democracy…You needed political will to carry out these reforms (mining, coal, labour, agriculture) and many more reforms still need to be done. This government has demonstrated the political will to carry out hard reforms.”

The video of the event is still available on Swarajya’s YouTube channel.

However, Kant came in defence of his statement when Hindustan Times shared their story—sourced from the news agency PTI. He said: “This is definitely not what I said. I was speaking about MEIS scheme and resources being spread thin and need for creating global champions in the manufacturing sector.” Hindustan Times later deleted the story and also removed it from Twitter.

Swarajya also tweeted saying, “Swarajya’s interaction with @amitabhk87 was on PLI & manufacturing and not on political systems. His response was in the context of spreading resources too thin and not creating global champions. Some mischievous elements have attempted to distort and quote it totally out of context”.

But, Kant indeed said that India is “too much of a democracy” not once, but twice. He can be heard saying the same from 25:43 in the video above.

Reactions on Twitter

Upon confirmation, netizens on Twitter came down heavily on the Niti Ayog CEO for his comment. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, in his tweet, said that the present government thinks reform means theft hence they want to do away with democracy.

Under Mr Modi



Reform = Theft.



That’s why they need to get rid of democracy. #TooMuchDemocracy — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 9, 2020

Senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan shared a video clip of the event where Amitabh Kant was heard saying “too much democracy” and tweeted about how Kant now denies saying what he said because of all the criticism coming his way. He also said that the “Godi media” withdrew the statement but forgot to delete the video.

CEO of Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant says: We have too much democracy! Hard reforms like mining & farm reforms can't be pushed through with this. Later while facing flak, he denied having said this! The Godi media withdrew that statement of his, but they forgot to delete this video! pic.twitter.com/JA5EVasErg — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) December 8, 2020

As democracy has been eroded to worse than Emergency, CEO of Niti Aayog, Kant says, we have "Too much democracy"! pic.twitter.com/3bbxnatCvq — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) December 9, 2020

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, who is currently in detention once again, tweeted and took a jibe at the “too much democracy” statement.

Illegally detained today for the third time in less than a fortnight. Too much democracy indeed. If my movements are curbed due to ‘security concerns’ then why are BJP ministers allowed to campaign freely in Kashmir while Ive been asked to wait until culmination of DDC elections? pic.twitter.com/H3v0ixISrL — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 9, 2020

Lawyer and Congress politician Jaiveer Shergill tweeted and asked some important questions about unemployment, recession, fuel prices and farmers.

Instead of feeling upset over #TooMuchDemocracy in India, can “too much” BJP supporter NITI Ayog ans:

1. Why is there “too much” unemployment?

2. Why is there “too much” recession?

3. Why is there “too much” rise in fuel prices?

4. Why is there “too much” itch to destroy farmers? — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) December 9, 2020

The statement has also invited a lot of sarcasm its way. Congress politician Srivatsa wrote, “People who think there is too much of Democracy in India can go to Pakistan or China no?”

People who think there is too much of Democracy in India can go to Pakistan or China no? — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) December 8, 2020

Many people took to make memes and sarcastic comments trying to figure out how much democracy is too much democracy.

#ThankYouPMModi for Making India North Korea 2.0 !!



Best place for Bhakts to live😌

THANK YOU FOR MAKING country with #TooMuchDemocracy ! pic.twitter.com/Z8u9CQBucP — Nasheeli Kaniya #Farmers 🌷🌹🦂🥂 (@Sushmitasharm) December 8, 2020

All reports of Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog commenting that Indian reforms are hampered by "too much democracy" have been withdrawn by all media because of… too much democracy : ) — Suresh Mathew (@Suresh_Mathew_) December 8, 2020