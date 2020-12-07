Took break from work to serve humanity and thank God: Johnny Lever

Speaking to BBC Asian network’s Haroon Rashid, Johnny Lever said: "You have a duty to give back to the people who made you a star."

Sakina FatimaPublished: 7th December 2020 12:46 pm IST
Took break from work to serve humanity and thank God: Johnny Lever
Representational Image Photo: Twitter

Mumbai: Bollywood’s veteran comedian Johnny Lever revealed that took a step back from films to do charity work and to “thank God”. The actor had taken a gap from back in 2003, which left many wondering why he chose to leave his peak career in acting.

Speaking to BBC Asian network’s Haroon Rashid, Johnny Lever said: “You have a duty to give back to the people who made you a star.” Johnny was promoting his Christmas release ‘Coolie No. 1’, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

“When I was working and busy, I had no time at hand. As I was free for at least 10 years, I set out to thank God. I became spiritual and began doing charity work,” Johnny said.

READ:  Neena Gupta, Manoj Bajpayee, Sakshi Tanwar to star in 'DIAL 100'

Johnny Lever’s career

Johnny Lever starred in over 300 films in a career spanning four decades. He is remembered for his popular comical roles in ‘Baazigar’, ‘Ishq’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota hai’ among others.

With a whole new generation of actors, Johnny will now be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1, a remake of the 1995- film of the same name. The film’s shooting was wrapped up in the month of February 2020 and was slated to hit screens on May 1, 2020.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Sakina FatimaPublished: 7th December 2020 12:46 pm IST
Back to top button