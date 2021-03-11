Toolkit case: Activist Shubham Chaudhari seeks pre-arrest bail

New Delhi, March 11 : Another climate activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari has now approached a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in the Greta Thunberg ‘Toolkit’ case related to the farmers’ protest, in which environmentalist Disha Ravi is an accused.

The Bombay High Court had recently granted him transit anticipatory bail, providing him protection till March 12 in order to enable him to approach the competent court in Delhi for seeking appropriate relief.

His pre-arrest bail will come up before Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana of the Patiala House Court on March 12.

The judge will also hear the anticipatory bail of engineer-turned-activist Shantanu Muluk and lawyer Nikita Jacob soon.

The duo was granted protection from arrest till march 15. Ravi, Muluk and Jacob are facing charges of conspiracy and sedition in the case related to the farmers’ protest. The police said that the ‘Toolkit’ was a sinister design to defame India and cause violence.

On February 23, the court had granted regular bail to Disha Ravi. The judge allowed the bail considering the “scanty and sketchy evidence on record”.

In the bail plea, Muluk has asserted that he merely created the document with information on the agitation, which was then edited by others without his knowledge.

