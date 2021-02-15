Toolkit case: After Disha Ravi, non-bailable warrants issued against two others

New Delhi: Non-bailable warrants have been issued against two other activists for allegedly sharing the “toolkit” related to the farmers’ protest on social media, the Delhi Police said on Monday, two days after it arrested climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with the case.

“Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. The two are wanted in connection with the toolkit case. They are suspected to be involved in preparing the documents and were also in direct interaction with pro-Khalistani elements,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, Nikita Jacob moved Bombay high court seeking transit anticipatory bail. The matter has been listed for tomorrow before the Bench of Justice P D Naik.

The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a “proof” of a conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

The 21-year-old activist Disha Ravi was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru and sent to five days police remand on Sunday by a Delhi court here.