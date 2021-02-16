‘Toolkit’ case: Shantanu was at Tikri border from Jan 20 to 27

New Delhi, Feb 16 : Shantanu Muluk, the Pune engineer wanted in the ‘Toolkit’ case, was present at the farmers’ protest site at Delhi’s Tikri border between January 20 and 27, Delhi Police sources said on Tuesday.

The information was revealed as the police were interrogating 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday.

According to police sources, apart from Shantanu Muluk, several other activists were present in Delhi on January 26 when the Red Fort violence broke out during the farmers’ tractor rally.

The Delhi Police has already written to software firm Zoom to find out which activists attended the virtual Zoom meeting on January 11 organised by the pro-Khalistan Poetic Justice Foundation in which the modalities of the ‘Global Day of Action’ were worked out and based on the course of action decided in that Zoom meeting, Nikita Jacob, Shantanu, Disha and others collaborated together to draft the ‘Toolkit’ document. The Delhi Police is also verifying if global climate activist Greta Thunberg attended the Zoom meeting.

According to sources, nearly 60 to 70 people from India and abroad attended the meeting.

The police said that Mo Dhaliwal, the founder of Canada-based pro-Khalistan outfit Poetic Justice Foundation, had contacted Nikita through his woman colleague Puneet, a Canadian citizen, to create a storm on Twitter ahead of Republic Day. According to sources, the name of another woman Anita Lal has also cropped up in the conspiracy.

According to the police, one portion of this ‘toolkit’ document mentioned action points named “Prior Action”, such as ‘Digital Strike through Hashtags’ on January 26 and earlier and creating a tweet storm from January 23 onwards with planned physical action on January 26 and entering Delhi for the farmers’ tractor rally and returning back to the border.

Delhi Police is likely to make more arrests in the case during the course of investigation.

