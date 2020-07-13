Top cop welcomes police personnel back to duty after COVID treatment

Chennai: City police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Monday welcomed 72 police personnel back to duty here after their recovery from COVID-19.

The top official interacted with 72 personnel who joined duty today after recovery from the coronavirus infection and enquired about their wellness in the premises of the office of city police commissioner.

Aggarwal also gave away certificates of commendation to them lauding their services during the pandemic, a police release said here.

The Commissioner also gave them a herbal, immunity boosting drink ‘Kabasurakudineer.’

Over a 1,000 city police personnel have tested positivefor the virus till recently and a chunk of them have got cured and others are under treatment.

Source: PTI