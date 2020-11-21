Top fielding efforts by Indians in ODIs (Flashback)

New Delhi, Nov 21 : India’s fielding has become world class over the last few years and no wonder it will play an important role when India take on Australia in the ODI series that begins on November 27 in Sydney.

IANS takes a look at some of the finest fielding efforts by Indians in One-day Internationals against the Aussies over the last 13 years, since they clinched the landmark tri-series in 2007-08.

MS Dhoni (Feb 2008, Sydney)

Adam Gilchrist inside-edged a ripping Sreesanth delivery that came back in sharply from outside the off-stump and Dhoni dived far to his right and to take a one-handed catch.

Virender Sehwag (Feb 2012, Adelaide)

Michael Hussey, batting on 72 chipped a Zaheer Khan delivery on pads. However, Sehwag at square leg dived to his right to take the ball inches from the ground.

Ravindra Jadeja (Feb 2012, Adelaide)

In the same match that Sehwag took the catch, Ravindra Jadeja’s accurate throw from long-on caught Dan Christian short. Christian was looking good on 39.

Suresh Raina (Feb 2012, Sydney)

David Warner swept a full delivery from Ravindra Jadeja with the turn but the ball got the top-edge. Raina ran back from square leg while Irfan ran in from deep fine leg. There was no calling. Though the two crash into each other, Raina completed a great catch, holding onto the ball even while the two crashed.

MS Dhoni (Feb 2012, Sydney)

Sehwag delivers a skiddy delivery to Clint McKay from good length. It doesn’t spin. McKay’s backfoot was removed from the crease for a fraction of a second, but Dhoni was waiting and he removed the bails in a flash.

Ajinkya Rahane (Jan 2016, Brisbane)

Aaron Finch tried to hit a shot over long-off against Ravindra Jadeja. However Ajinkya Rahane moved quickly to his left and dived forward to take the ball inches from the ground.

Ravindra Jadeja (Jan 2016, Melbourne)

The left-arm spinner’s delivery drifted in and turned square and zipped past Geroge Bailey during his prod. Even as his backfoot was in the air for just a bit, Dhoni collected it and whipped off the bails in a fraction of a second.

Shikhar Dhawan (Jan 2016, Melbourne)

Glenn Maxwell, who was four short of a century, wanted to slap a delivery outside off over cover for a boundary but the airborne ball was caught Shikhar Dhawan who ran back from mid-off. The ball kept swirling but Dhawan held his nerve.

Manish Pandey (Jan 2016, Canberra)

Maxwell was on 41 off 19 balls and tried to pull a length ball from Ishant Sharma but failed to connect it properly. Manish Pandey, however, dived at square leg and took the catch airborne, entire body parallel to the ground.

Ravindra Jadeja (Jan 2019, Adelaide)

The left-arm spinner swooped on the ball at cover point, gathered it with one hand, took one step and threw the ball like a rocket to the non-striker’s end where Usman Khawaja was caught just centimetres out of the crease.

Virat Kohli (Jan 2019, Adelaide)

Peter Siddle sliced Bhuvneshwar Kumar to deep backward point. Virat Kohli sprinted off from the rope and kept running and took the catch at full stretch while running at top pace.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.