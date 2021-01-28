Top seeds in title clash at KSLTA u-12 Talent Series

Bengaluru, Jan 28 : The finals of the under-12 KSLTA Talent Series on the Tattvam Junior Tour will see the top two seeds in the title clash in both the boys and girls categories.

In the semi-finals played at the KSLTA courts in Bengaluru on Thursday, top seed Meer Fazal Ali of Tamil Nadu scored a comeback victory over challenger Diganth M while the second seed Likith Gowda breezed past his eighth seeded Gujarati rival Ranveer Pannu in the Boys category.

The top ranked amongst the girls — Meghana GD will clash with second seeded Kashvi Sunil in the title tilt. While Meghana eased past Anwesha Dhar, Kashvi stopped giant killer Karthika Padmakumar in the semi-finals.

The girls and boys finals will be played at 9 a.m. on the morrow followed by the doubles final.

Results (Semi-finals)

Boys u-12

Singles

Meer Fazal Ali (1) bt Diganth M 7-5, 6-4; Likith Gowda (2) bt Ranveer Singh Pannu (8) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Meer Fazal Ali / Shourya Kallamballa (1) bt Anish Patil / Yashas Raj (4) 6-0, 6-1; Thanish Vepanapalli / Stephen Dylan bt M Diganth / Likith Gowda (2) 7-5, 6-7 (3), 10-8

Girls u-12

Singles

Meghana GD (1) bt Anwesha Dhar 6-1, 6-2; Kashvi Sunil (2) bt Karthika Padmakumar 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles

Srishti Kiran / Thanu Vishwas (1) bt Meghana GD / Jeevika Chennabyregowda (3) 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-8; Agamya Chandra / Aylin Miriam Cornelio (2) bt Dakshana SR / Sana Sesh Varadhaman (4) 7-6 (4), 6-4.

