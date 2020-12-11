‘Torbaaz’ director Girish Malik wraps his next

News Desk 1Updated: 11th December 2020 7:09 pm IST
Mumbai, Dec 11 : The Sanjay Dutt-starrer Torbaaz has released digitally on Friday, and director Girish Malik of the film has already wrapped up the shoot of his next release, Band Of Maharajas, in Chandigarh.

“I am really happy that the shooting of Band Of Maharajas has been completed even before the release of Torbaaz! Torbaaz is a very special film for me and it finally sees the light of day after years of sweat and blood by the whole team, and I can’t wait for people to see it. I already have another film to gear up for release and the fact makes me very satisfied as a director. While Torbaaz unites by the means of cricket, Band of Maharajas unites people using music,” Malik said.

Band Of Maharajas has been shot in 11 different locations across India. The story revolves around the life of three musicians and how their talent changes their world. Torbaaz, which also features Rahul Dev, Nargis Fakhri, Gavie Chahal and Pransh Chopra, has released on Netflix.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

