TOSS SSC, Intermediate: Last date for registration announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the schedule for SSC and Intermediate courses for the academic year 2021-22. The last date to register for admissions into TOSS SSC and Intermediate is September 23.
For more details, one can contact at the registered centers.
|Centr Code
|Locality
|Center Name
|Contact No.
|220802
|Amberpet, Bapunagar
|Sana High School
|9391096060
|221333
|Near Shah Ghouse Hotel, Syed Ali Chabutra
|Govt.Girls High School, Moghalpura
|9059966419
|221223
|Tolichowki
|Reliance Junior College
|8712159434
|220301
|Prakashnagar, Begumpet
|Mansura Cyber High School
|9885625586
|221325
|Kishanbagh
|Crescent Junior College
|9866747755
|221408
|Chandrayangutta
|Raahil Afham High School
|9704581874
|221335
|Madina Masjid,Hasan Nagar
|St.Sulaiman High School
|7989320742
|New Centre
|M.S.Road, Hassan Nagar
|M.S.Mission High School
|9346441237
|221322
|Shah Ali Banda
|Visionary College
|7842022660
|221312
|Kala Pathar, Tadbun
|Bilal Model High School
|9246358541