TOSS SSC, Intermediate: Last date for registration announced

By News Desk|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 13th September 2021 11:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the schedule for SSC and Intermediate courses for the academic year 2021-22. The last date to register for admissions into TOSS SSC and Intermediate is September 23.

For more details, one can contact at the registered centers.

Centr CodeLocalityCenter NameContact No.
220802Amberpet, BapunagarSana High School9391096060
221333Near Shah Ghouse Hotel, Syed Ali ChabutraGovt.Girls High School, Moghalpura9059966419      
221223TolichowkiReliance Junior College8712159434
220301Prakashnagar, BegumpetMansura Cyber High School9885625586
221325KishanbaghCrescent Junior College9866747755
221408ChandrayanguttaRaahil Afham High School9704581874
221335Madina Masjid,Hasan NagarSt.Sulaiman High School7989320742
New CentreM.S.Road, Hassan NagarM.S.Mission High School9346441237
221322Shah Ali BandaVisionary College7842022660
221312Kala Pathar, TadbunBilal Model High School9246358541

