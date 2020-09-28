Tourist spots to reopen in Odisha in October

Bhubaneswar, Sep 27 : Tourist destinations across Odisha will be reopened for the public in October, said state Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi on Sunday.

He said that the state government will ensure that COVID-19 guidelines are strictly implemented.

“We have already planned to reopen tourist spots in the state. Keeping in view the Covid-19 guidelines, we will take further decision. The tourist spots will be reopened from October,” said Panigrahi on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

The tourist destinations remained closed for more than 6 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2020, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a message, welcomed all to visit Odisha as all kind of precautionary measures have been taken for the safety and security of visitors.

He highlighted the award-winning initiative of ecotourism nature camps run successfully for five years by the communities and which is in line with this year’s World Tourism Day theme of ‘Rural Tourism’.

The Chief Minister also emphasised on revival initiatives of the government for tourism in the state.

“Odisha by Road” campaign was launched on this occasion through Kalinga Rides – Superbike Rally.

This campaign aims to encourage tourists from within the state as well as from the neighbouring states to travel to various tourist destinations in the state through the excellent network of quality roads.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.