Tourist takes shortcut through muddy water; fails miserably (Video)

Using shortcuts doesn’t always go your way, and here is the proof; a British tourist was caught on video plunging deep into muddy water while attempting to take a short root by crossing a swamp.

The 50-year-old, Martin Lewis from Somerset, was on holiday with his wife Rachael on Fuvahmulah in the Maldives when the hilarious blunder was caught on camera.

In the clip, Martin can be seen slowly walking across mud before deciding to take off his sliders and trying not to get the cream trousers wet when he ended up completely submerged in muddy water.

When he gets on the moist ground, we can hear him say, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to get across, see my trousers are getting dirty,’ in the video filmed by Rachael.

‘Look at the state of my feet I’ve got to get over there,’ he continues before taking a step forward into the murky brown water, but he then plunges into what is actually a huge waterlogged hole in the ground.

His whole body is completely submerged in the water below for a few seconds as bubbles appear above and a couple of seconds later the unlucky holidaymaker re-emerges at the surface, mud all over him.

Martin then shared the video on TikTok shortly after, writing: ‘”Follow me,” she said, “I know a muddy shortcut”.’

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Lewis expressed his feelings in the moment, “I’ll be honest, I knew that my feet were going to get wet, I even considered that perhaps the bottom of my trousers may also get wet and I thought it could make an amusing video, so my wife proceeded to film. It was a total shock when I disappeared into the hole, and I kept going down, I think the hole may have been nine to 10 feet deep.”

The clip has since gone viral with over 27.8 million views and received thousands of comments.

People loved every moment of it and some comments read: ‘Man went to the centre of the earth and came back.’ Another comment read, ‘Thank goodness he took his flip flops off.’ And another user wrote ‘Imagine what was going through his mind when he just sunk into the earth.’

Mikey Angelo suggested that the dramatic fall made it look like Martin had ‘slipped into an alternate dimension’.

Another user felt terrified, ‘Wait but this is so scary, if his feet got stuck just walking, imagine if his feet got stuck underneath.’