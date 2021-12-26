Tourists flock to UAE for New Years despite COVID-19 concern

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is turning into a favourite place for travellers and is viewed as a safe and fun destination this time of year, despite concerns around the world about the new COVID-19, Omicron variant.

Mega events such as Expo 2020, Dubai Shopping Festival, New Year celebrations, #DubaiDestinations campaign and the World’s Coolest Winter programme have turned UAE a favourite spot for travellers.

Tourism is almost at its peak and visitors are staying longer now to fully explore the world events taking place in the country.

According to several executives in the travel and hospitality sectors, a large number of inbound travelers are travelling from Russia, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, European countries and the United States.

Mir Wasim Raja, manager, MICE and holidays, Galadari International Travel Services told Khaleej Times, that the travel is at its peak now “because of the New Year.” “People are coming from India, Russia, European countries and the US. With UAE being one of the safest countries to travel to, tourists are very confident to come to the UAE and enjoy their holidays. A large number of people are coming from India and Europe only to attend Expo.”

Sachin Gadoya, CEO and co-founder, Musafir.com, said that the UAE is viewed as a safe and fun destination this time of year and “with Expo 2020, DSF and the New Year’s celebrations, our sales growth for UAE inbound operations is 170 per cent higher in December 2021 when compared to the same month last year.”

UAE infection numbers are rising again. There were 1,803 new cases on Saturday, but tourists still enjoyed the glamorous hotels and nightlife.