Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s October sales down 1.9%

Mumbai, Nov 1 : Toyota Kirloskar Motor has reported a 1.87 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its overall sales in October at 12,373 units.

During the same period last year, the company had sold 12,610 units.

The company had sold a total of 11,866 units in the domestic market in October 2019 and had exported 744 units of the Etios as well, the company said in a statement.

However, on a month-on-month basis, its sales clocked a growth of 52 per cent. In September 2020, the company had sold 8,116 units.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales & Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said: “The month of October has been our best month so far since March 2020. The festive season has proved to be bullish as we witness demand surging, month on month. This has been true of our retails too as order flow has been smooth, from the very beginning.”

“The month of October marks an important milestone for us as we began deliveries of the recently launched Urban Cruiser to our customers across the country. Urban Cruiser has made a very promising start and we are hopeful that with the Urban Cruiser, we will be able to cater to the dynamic needs of our customers in that particular segment,” he said.

