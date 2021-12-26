TPCC Chief Revanth reddy demands housing for Vaddera community

Hyderabad: TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday demanded the state government to construct houses for the Vaddera ( stone cutters) community, whose houses were demolished in the Serilingampally constituency.

Revanth visited the affected families at Gopanapally and listened to the grievances of the homeless community. Addressing them, he said that the responsibility to protect the poor ‘vaddera’ community who have been staying at the same place for the last 30 years, lies with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

“The authorities demolished the huts without giving prior notices to the residents and all the 250 families were left homeless. They have Aadhar cards, ration cards, and electricity connections given by the government,” he said.

“I feel sorry to even wish you a happy Christmas because nobody here has a place to stay,” he remarked.

He demanded minister KT Rama Rao construct double-bedroom houses for the community in the same land.

The Congress president attacked Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi by saying that he promised pattas to these people and garnered their votes. “Now, he was nowhere when the huts were demolished,” he said.

Revanth Reddy warned the government saying that if the situation continues in the same fashion, the congress party will take the community along with them and conduct a vanta-varpu (cooking) protest at the MLA’s house.

Congress party activists also distributed clothes to people in the community.