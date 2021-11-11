TPCC chief Revanth Reddy levels allegations against TRS, BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy on Wednesday levelled allegations against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While addressing a party leaders’ training program, he commented on the press conference held by both BJP and TRS.

Claiming that corruption worth crores of rupees took place in Kaleshwaram and Palamuru projects, Revanth Reddy said that he is ready to prove it if a CBI inquiry is ordered. He challenged Kishan Reddy to order the probe, The Hindu reported.

He further alleged that TRS has funded BJP election expenditure in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking about upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, he said that conspiracy is being hatched to ensure the victory of BJP by dividing votes of opposition parties.

Earlier, Congress national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan alleged that both TRS and BJP failed to fulfil their promise to provide employment to youths.

Quoting Biswal Committee report, he said that there were 98,016 jobs in the state at the time of the formation of Telangana in 2014 which has increased to 1,91,126 in 2021.