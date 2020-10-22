TPTF demands TS govt to release pending salaries and allowances of teachers

Hyderabad: The Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation (TPTF) on Thursday demanded the state government to release three dearness allowances (3DAs) and salaries for teachers and educational employees in the state.

TPTF, in its representation letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, requested them implement promotions which have been pending since 5 years and to pay the interim allowances for the PRC period. The organization also asked the state government to immediately clear pending salaries as well of employees.

TPTF state vice-president Muthyala Ravinder, said, “Years after the formation of Telangana, the government is denying the rights of teachers and depriving them of the benefits they deserve. It is unfair that the assurances given by the Chief Minister to the teachers’ unions in March 2018 have still not been implemented.”

General secretary of TPTF B. Rambabu claimed that KCR had promised that the interim relief (IR) will be implemented from June 2018 and that the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) will also be implemented as a “gift” on August 15, 2018. “But it is unfortunate that two years later, the government has not taken a single step in that direction.” He added that the state government was adamant to not pay the DA (drought allowance) that is due in three installments, and that many teachers were retiring in frustration.