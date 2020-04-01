Tracking Corona cases through GPS : Rajender

Hyderabad: Health Minister E Rajender today said that they are tracking on GPS the details of 25000 corona cases in quarantine locations in Telangana.

On Twitter, the health minister said that Telangana health wing is using high end technology. They are tracking 25000 corona cases through GPS he said. As directed by Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, we are offering better services to Covid-19 cases.

We are tracking the cases and locations in real time, he said.

