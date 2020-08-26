Trader robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh in UP’s Mathura

Mathura: Four armed men allegedly attacked a trader and robbed him of Rs 4.5 lakh in Jogpura village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Tuesday, they said.

The trader, Dileep Kumar Singh, in the FIR lodged by him said the four accused barged into his house while he was sleeping on its roof and assaulted him.

Singh sells fodder-cutting machines.

The accused not only assaulted the trader but also put a gag in his mouth, according to the FIR.

They left the home with Rs 4.50 lakh in cash, it said.

Four teams have been formed and efforts are on to nab the accused at the earliest, SSP Gaurav Grover said

Source: PTI