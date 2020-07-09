Traffic restrictions imposed around old Secretariat in Hyderabad

By Mohd Aslam Hussain Published: July 09, 2020, 8:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced restrictions and diversions around the old Secretariat building in view of the ongoing works.

Traffic coming from the Karbala Maidan towards the upper Tank Bund area is being diverted at the Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda, lower Tank Bund and Ambedkar Statue. Vehicles coming from VV Statue towards Khairatabad flyover and Necklace Road rotary are being diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan and Nirankari Bhavan- left turn.

Similarly, traffic coming from Liberty Junction is being allowed towards Ambedkar Statue and then Upper Tankbund (One way).

Public intending to go to the Secunderabad side via Upper Tankbund have to take the route via Liberty Junction, Ambedkar Statue and onwards. Similarly, traffic coming from Rajeev Gandhi Statue, Khairatabad will not be allowed towards Mint Compound and is diverted at Khairatabad Bada Ganesh towards Rajdoot Lane.

Traffic is not allowed towards Necklace Road and is being diverted at Nallagutta crossroads towards Minister Road and Ranigunj vice-versa.

Traffic intending to go to BRK Bhavan and Telugu Talli Junction via Kalanjali- Adarshnagar are being diverted at the Old PCR towards Basheerbagh and Lakdikapul.

Traffic towards Telugu Talli Junction is not allowed from Ravindra Bharathi- Old PS Saifabad- Iqbal Minar and Ambedkar Statue. The Khairatabad and Telugu Talli flyovers will remain closed.

