Traffic restrictions imposed in Hyderabad ahead of Mila Un Nabi

Hyderabad: In view of the Milad-un-Nabi procession the Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced restrictions in the city on Friday by the Sunni United Forum of India (SUFI). The traffic restrictions are mostly confined to the old city areas and will be enforced from 8 am to 6 pm.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed to proceed towards Charminar from Shalibanda crossroads. Similarly, traffic will be diverted towards Khilwath or Nagula Chintha or Moghalpura.

Vehicles will not be allowed to go towards Charminar at Motigalli and will be diverted towards Moosabowli or Volga Hotel. Similarly, vehicles will not be allowed towards Charminar and will be diverted towards Mitti Ka Sher or Panjesha. Vehicles headed for Gulzar Houz will be diverted at Mitti Ka Sher towards Khilwath or Ghansi Bazaar.

The traffic police said when the procession reaches Gulzar Houz, traffic coming from Madina would not be allowed to proceed towards Charminar and would be diverted towards City College junction, while vehicles coming from City College would not be allowed to proceed towards Delhi gate and would be diverted towards Begum Bazaar and Moosabowli.

Traffic coming from Afzalgunj will not be allowed to proceed towards Nayapul and will be diverted towards Salarjung bridge and MJ Bride. When the procession reaches Delhi gate, the traffic moving from SJ Rotary will not be allowed to proceed towards Nayapul and will be diverted towards Shivaji Bridge and Mir Alam Mandi.

At Darulshifa, vehicles coming from Dabeerpura will not be allowed to proceed towards APAT and will be diverted towards Matha Khidki or so on and similarly when the procession reaches APAT, motorists coming from Dabeerpura or Matha Khidkhi will not be allowed to proceed towards Purani Haveli / Peeli gate and will be diverted towards Dabeerpura or Mata Khidki. While at APAT, the traffic coming from Tippu Khan Junction via Chatta Bazaar will not be allowed to proceed towards Purani Haveli / Peeli gate and will be diverted towards Madina at Tippu Khan junction.

Vehicles coming from Etebar Chowk will not be allowed to proceed towards Purani Haveli / Peeli gate and will be diverted towards Panjesha or Yakutpura. Similarly traffic coming from Bibi Bazaar will not be allowed to proceed towards Miralam Mandi and will be diverted towards Talabkatta or Hafeez Danka Mosque at Bibi Bazaar when the procession reaches Etebar chowk.

TSRTC district buses will be diverted towards Chaderghat and further towards Nalgonda crossroads and Rang Mahal, MJ Market side for entry and exit from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and they will not be allowed to go towards SJ Rotary and Mir Alam Mandi road till the procession ends.

“Public participating in the procession can park their vehicle at Charminar Bus Terminal and people are requested to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with traffic police during the diversion period,” said Anil Kumar, Additional DCP (Traffic).