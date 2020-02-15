Traffic restrictions in place ahead of Kejriwal’s oath ceremony

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory a day ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal at Ramlila Maidan.

The restrictions will be in place in the Ramlila Maidan area from 8 am to 2 pm.

As per the advisory, vehicles can be parked behind Civic Centre, Mata Sundari Road, Power House Road, Veladrome Road, Rajghat Road, Shanti Van Parking, Service Roads Rajghat and Samta Sthal.

“OB Vans shall be parked on the footpath of JLN marg, opposite Ram Mila Maidan beyond Gate no 2 up to Kamla Market,” it said.

Entry of commercial vehicles and buses have been restricted in few places such as Rajghat Chowk and Delhi Gate Chowk towards Guru Nanak Chowk via JLN Marg.

“No commercial vehicles and buses will be allowed from Chatta Rail towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Netaji Subhash Marg, Paharganj Chowk towards via Netaji Subhash Marg, Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate via DBG road. Ram Charan Aggrawal Chowk towards Delhi Gate chowk via BSZ Marg. DDU Minto Road towards Kamla Market Chowk via Vivekanand Marg and Barakhamba Tolstoy towards Ranjit Singh Flyover,” the traffic advisory said.

The Kejriwal-led party won the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday with a clear majority of 62 seats out of 70 with contender BJP bagging eight seats, better than its tally of three in 2015.

The Congress party failed to open its account, just like the last election.