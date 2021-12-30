Transform Telangana municipalities into model towns: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao instructed administrators to work toward transforming municipalities in the state into model towns.

Minister KTR, today held a video conference with the additional collectors, mayors, chairpersons, and municipal commissioners of the state.

In the meeting, KTR said that the state government has initiated Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi Programs to improve the municipalities and corporations in the state.

KTR also mentioned that the Telangana government is the only government in the country that provides an exceptional fund to the municipalities on a monthly basis for the development works brought up under the program.

“Let’s work towards achieving all the goals set under these ambitious programs, in this ongoing process. Municipalities of Telangana will get recognition at the national level,” KTR said.

He asked the public representatives and officials to take additional care towards the sanitation levels, drinking water facilities, electricity, and green cover increase in the municipalities.

He also instructs the public representatives and officials to take citizens into confidence about municipal administration works which directly benefit the people. “Complete works of integrated veg and non-veg markets and assure all the pending works are completed,” he added.

Minister KTR directed the additional collectors to take up surprise reviews in the municipalities and look at the progress of the works and assure that there is healthy competition between the municipalities and sanitation works.