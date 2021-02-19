‘Transgender Desk’ set up by Cyberabad police to help community

Hyderabad: In a bed to help transgenders, the Cyberabad police has set up a ‘Transgender Desk’ at its head office. The decision was taken after the cops had an interaction with about 150 people from the community on Friday.

The interface that was held at the Cyberabad police commissioner’s office was aimed to understand the problems and concerns of the transgenders in the Hyderabad and explore possible solutions for the same, said a press release from commissioner V C Sajjanar.

Representatives from the transgender community Simran, Imtiyaz, Chandramukhi, Vyjyanti Mogli and Asifa highlighted various problems faced by them and their peers. They raised issues such as lack of

education, no access to employment, inability to find houses to rent, intimate partner violence, harassment on the street and intra-community violence.

In response to the issues and concerns raised by the community, Sajjnar announced setting-up of ‘Transgender Desk’ at the Cyberabad

Police Commissionerate which will address the grievances of transgenders under its jurisdiction.

Sajjanar also promised to take their issues to the notice of the

government to resolve them, and also urged them to act within the framework of the law and reiterated that no form of violence will be tolerated. He also warned the community not to involve in “any illegal activities and trouble the public”, the release added.

The public has been asked to Dial 100 or Whatsapp to 9490617444 if there is any issue regarding transgenders. Apart from the Sajjanar, transgenders, N Prakash Reddy, deputy commissioner of police, Shamshabad, Vijay Kumar, DCP Traffic (Cyberabad) and others were present during the meeting.