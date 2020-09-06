Transgender shot dead in Delhi, personal enmity suspected

By News Desk 1 Updated: 7th September 2020 3:00 am IST
New Delhi, Sep 7 : A 42-year-old transgender was shot dead by unidentified persons outside her house in Shahdara’s GTB Enclave area late night on Saturday. She was staying at her house with her group members and relatives.

Ekta Joshi, a native of Uttarakhand was staying with Anita, another transgender in GTB Enclave area.

Sources said that Anita had also adopted three children, who still school going kids.

“An informatio n regarding firing by some unknown persons was received at GTB Enclave, Delhi. The injured was immediately shifted to the Max Hospital. Doctor declared the injured as dead and shifted to the GTB Hospital for Post Mortem Examination. The deceased was identified as Ekta Joshi,” said a senior police officer.

Safety norms not followed by many people contributing to rise in cases in Delhi: Experts

Teams have been formed to nab the accused involved in crime.

Since the attackers were wearing the helmets, Police suspects it to be a case of personal enmity and trying to record the statements of her group members and relatives. During the investigation it has also been found, Ekta and Anita had recently renovated their house and partied two days ago.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Delhi
